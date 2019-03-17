PayCoin (XPY) Market Cap Reaches $169,142.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market cap of $169,142.00 and $13.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000345 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

