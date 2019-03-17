PBF Energy (PBF) versus Valvoline (VVV) Head to Head Analysis

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of PBF Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Valvoline pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PBF Energy pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valvoline pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PBF Energy and Valvoline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $27.19 billion 0.14 $128.31 million $3.26 9.99 Valvoline $2.29 billion 1.48 $166.00 million $1.29 13.91

Valvoline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PBF Energy. PBF Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PBF Energy and Valvoline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 2 7 7 0 2.31 Valvoline 2 4 4 0 2.20

PBF Energy presently has a consensus target price of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Valvoline has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.51%. Given PBF Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Valvoline.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy 0.47% 11.96% 4.56% Valvoline 9.97% -80.99% 13.29%

Volatility & Risk

PBF Energy has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valvoline has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Valvoline on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of December 18, 2018, it operated approximately 1,170 Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM centers in the United States; and approximately 100 Great Canadian Oil Change locations in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through a network of approximately 200 distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other countries. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

