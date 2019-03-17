PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of PDF Solutions worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.39. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

