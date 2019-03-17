Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LTG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $458.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

