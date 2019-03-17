Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for MC Mining (MCM)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a report released on Thursday morning.

MCM stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. MC Mining has a one year low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

