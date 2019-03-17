Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Peercoin has a market cap of $13.10 million and $134,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00012949 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitsane, HitBTC and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.03748869 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011456 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009467 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.02461434 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025474 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046948 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,267,345 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, WEX, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, BX Thailand and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

