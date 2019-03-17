Penta (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $5.06 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. Penta has a market cap of $5.06 million and $121,058.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penta has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00392681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.01703211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00230841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

