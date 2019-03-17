PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,748.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $148,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/perkinelmer-inc-pki-holdings-cut-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.