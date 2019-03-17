Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 488 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,811,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,175,512,000 after acquiring an additional 813,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,871,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,929,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.41.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

