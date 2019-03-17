PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of PBR opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

