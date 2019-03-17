PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSW. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

