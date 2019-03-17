PIECoin Price Reaches $0.0024 (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PIECoin has a total market cap of $27,051.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIECoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003656 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About PIECoin

PIECoin (CRYPTO:PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIECoin’s official website is www.piecoin.info. The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net.

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIECoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

