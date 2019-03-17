PikcioChain (PKC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, PikcioChain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PikcioChain has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $45,372.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PikcioChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00390604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.01728467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00231018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004843 BTC.

About PikcioChain

PikcioChain launched on November 15th, 2017. PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,285,188 tokens. The official message board for PikcioChain is news.pikciochain.com. PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain. The official website for PikcioChain is www.pikcio.com.

PikcioChain Token Trading

PikcioChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PikcioChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PikcioChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

