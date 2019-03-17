Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) Holdings Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 223.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHI. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 153,305 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 574,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

