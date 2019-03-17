Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLX Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $579.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 21,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $469,548.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

