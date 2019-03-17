Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Tilray Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tilray has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $6,519,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 29,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $2,135,154.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $11,125,266.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,514 over the last 90 days.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

