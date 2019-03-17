Plug Power (PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 224.02% and a negative net margin of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh bought 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,953.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,741,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

