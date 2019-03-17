PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 722,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after buying an additional 76,001 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $206,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,365 shares of company stock worth $15,309,904 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $69.66 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-650000-stake-in-qorvo-inc-qrvo.html.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.