PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 296.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 51.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

