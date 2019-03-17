PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $695,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of IXJ opened at $61.35 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

