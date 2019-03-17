Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,218,000 Shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV (TBRG) Stock

THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV (NASDAQ:TBRG) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,218,000 shares of THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $12,387,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TBRG opened at $10.19 on Friday. THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH NV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

