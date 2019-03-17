Polymath Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.34 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00002507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, DDEX and Bitbns. Polymath has a total market cap of $35.22 million and $4.34 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.01521110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040390 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,412,657 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

