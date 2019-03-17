POPCHAIN (PCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,072.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $12,072.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $684.32 or 0.17080201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,343,237 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.