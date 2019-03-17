Potbelly (PBPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBPB. BidaskClub lowered Potbelly from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Potbelly and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 18,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $148,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $177,670. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Potbelly by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Potbelly by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

