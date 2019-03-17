PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,001,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,954 shares during the quarter. PQ Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned 2.95% of PQ Group worth $59,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PQ Group by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQG stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/pq-group-holdings-inc-pqg-shares-bought-by-shapiro-capital-management-llc.html.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.