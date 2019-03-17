Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,404 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 3.00% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 388,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Philip E. Cline purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd George Jackson II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/premier-financial-bancorp-inc-pfbi-shares-sold-by-basswood-capital-management-l-l-c.html.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.