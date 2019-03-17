Premium Brands (PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBH. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$82.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.75.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$73.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$66.99 and a one year high of C$122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

