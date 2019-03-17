Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 242.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

PBH opened at $28.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $18,328,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

