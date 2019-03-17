PriceSmart, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales decreased by 1.9% during the month of February. PriceSmart’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $38,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Lynn sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $36,058.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,988 shares in the company, valued at $121,089.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock worth $2,065,264 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $62.34 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 188.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

