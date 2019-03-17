Prime-XI Trading Up 2.1% This Week (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $4,414.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

