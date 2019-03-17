Primeenergy Resources (PNRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.33

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.33 and last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $337.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.57.

About Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

