Private Advisor Group LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 625,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

BBBY stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

