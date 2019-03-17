Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lennar Co. (LEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5,332.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,037,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,492,000 after buying an additional 81,676 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,318,000. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 1,027,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,974,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lennar to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

LEN stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

