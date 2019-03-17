Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 358 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.76.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

