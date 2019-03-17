Project Pai (PAI) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Huobi, BitForex and OOOBTC. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and $1.27 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.19 or 0.17316247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051359 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,582,407,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,928,765 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, LBank, BitForex, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.