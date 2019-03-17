ProximaX Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00395167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.01695729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00235620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

