ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $70,675.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $70,675.00 and $3,202.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode's total supply is 33,093,646 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

