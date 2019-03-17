Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Prudential Bancorp worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 284,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of -0.12. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

