Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 44,210 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 757,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 164,870 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

CATM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.82 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

