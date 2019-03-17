Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 377,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WDR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

