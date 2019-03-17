Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Copa worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $656.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

