Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 124,441 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,575,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,441 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.0% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of America worth $556,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

