Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

Shares of XLNX opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

