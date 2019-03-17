Prudential PLC Invests $1.01 Million in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Stock

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 298.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.20. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.68 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

