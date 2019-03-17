PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,532 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,407,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 477,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director Michael Schmertzler purchased 66,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,601 shares of company stock worth $1,104,451. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct-holdings-trimmed-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.