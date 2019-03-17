Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,219 shares of company stock worth $8,962,684 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

