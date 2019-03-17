Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 19,113 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,875 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/pura-vida-investments-llc-buys-19113-shares-of-alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn.html.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.