Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $764,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,877 shares of company stock worth $5,464,010 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $133.50 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

