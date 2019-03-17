Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%.

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $38,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $63,342.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,222 shares of company stock worth $2,037,797. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

