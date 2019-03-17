Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Decreased by Analyst

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $975.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.53. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 538,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $863,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,424. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

